History in Bronze: Wally the Stegosaurus ‘hybernating’ until spring

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)—Back in April, Wally went on a walkabout, heading to Germantown, N.Y. to get a makeover. Since 1997, the 1,200-pound steel and fiberglass Stegosaurus ‘grazed’ on the grass in front of the Berkshire Museum. In 2020, he needed a little facelift.

He was scheduled to return to his home in October, but the pandemic hit and slowed everything down.

Wally has been hanging out at the Louis Paul Jonas Studios in Germantown, ever since. His internal steel structure was inspected and found to be holding up well. All Wally needed was some work to his tail and a fresh paint job. That work was finished in September.

Wally was loaded on to the trailer bright and early Friday morning at the Louis Paul Jonas Studios in Germantown, N.Y.

Friday, the trailer and crane from Berkshire Crane and Logistics showed up at 7 a.m. to bring Wally back to Pittsfield.

Wally took a tour of the Berkshire on his way back to Pittsfield Friday

On his way to his temporary home in secured storage, Wally took a tour of the Berkshires starting in Great Barrington and moving along Rt 7 into Lenox and Lee, Mass. Once back in Pittsfield, the trailer pulled up to the Museum so fans could snap a picture of the reconditioned Wally.

“Generations have grown up with that dinosaur in front of the museum,” said Jeff Rodgers, Executive Director of the Berkshire Museum. “If you take a look, even on social media these days, you would be hard-pressed to find some family that grew up in the Berkshires that doesn’t have a family photo with Wally.”

Wally waits in secured storage for the weather to turn warm again so he can finish his journey and greet visitors to the Berkshire Museum once more.