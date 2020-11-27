History in Bronze: The State of New York Police Officers Memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dedicated in 1991, the State of New York Police Officers Memorial was originally inscribed with 888 fallen officers’ names. Now the total is 1,567. The names are placed randomly across the wall.
The design concept was created by Colleen Dillon Bergman, the daughter of slain State Trooper Emerson J. Dillon. Dillon was killed in the line of duty in 1974. The New York State Office of General Services then created the memorial based on her design.
The memorial sits in the northwest corner of the Plaza next to the Swan Street Building and behind the Legislative Office Building (LOB). The 100 foot long polished black marble is composed of ten-foot-high slabs curving around the memorial area.
The Police Officers Memorial sits in a shallow depression ringed with a grass lawn.
Every May, a service is held for the fallen officers across the state at the memorial. This past May, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the service was held privately, with a memorial video being posted to Youtube.
