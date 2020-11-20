History in Bronze: the Soldiers and Sailors memorial in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—In the Town of Hillsdale sits the only Civil War monument in Columbia County. The Soldiers and Sailors Monument was dedicated on July 4, 1916, after the passing of John K. Cullin, an Irish immigrant who settled in Hillsdale before the war. Cullin set aside $10,000 specifically for the monument to those who fought in the Civil War.

The Sculpture was forged in bronze and delivered by train for its July 4, 1916 dedication.

The large sculpture was designed by Edwin E. Codman of Rhode Island and shows two figures holding an American flag on top of a large plinth.

On the front side of the monument is a bronze plaque showing the battle of Hampton Rhodes, where the U.S.S. Monitor and the C.S.S. Merrimack clashed over two days in March of 1862.

The backside has another bronze plaque with the names of all 125 men from Hillsdale who went off to fight in the Civil War.

In total, Columbia County sent over 2,700 of its men to fight in the war.