History in Bronze: the Doughboy statue in Rhinebeck NY

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Sculptor Allen Newman (1875 – 1940), best known for his sculpture the Hiker, created three Doughboy Statues in 1919 at his Marbletown workshop. The first is in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, the second was installed in Cliffside, New Jersey, and the third was held in the artist’s collection for exhibitions until his death.

This is the third casting made of the Doughboy by artist Allen Newman.

His son Thomas Allen Newman sold the piece to William Perry of Nyack, N.Y. Perry then sold the Doughboy to Dewitt Gurnell, Rhinebeck’s first official town historian.

“He (Dewitt) decided that we should have the statue to commemorate World War One veterans in Rhinebeck,” said Nancy Kelly, Rhinebeck Town Historian.

The statue was placed in front of the firehouse on East Market St in 1973, where it sat until 1998.

Plaques on the statues pedestal and in the memorial area have the names of the Town of Rhinebeck residents who served during war time.

In 1998, Allen Coon organized a committee to restore the statue and place it on a more visible site. The statue now rests on a four-foot granite pedestal in front of the town parking lot as part of a larger memorial to Rhinebeck veterans. The statue’s base has several plaques from different wars with the names of Rhinebeck residents who served.