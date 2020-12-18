History in Bronze: The controversial statue of Major General Philip Schuyler

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The nine and a half foot tall bronze statue of Major General Philip Schuyler has sat in front of the Albany City Hall since 1925. George C. Hawley commissioned the statue in loving memory of his wife, Theodora.

Sculptor John Massey Rhind did the full-length bronze at the Roman Bronze works starting in November 1923.

Schuyler, born in 1733 in Albany, was the third generation of dutch settlers in his family. He joined the British forces in the 1755 Frech and Indian War. After raising a company of soldiers, he was made Captain.

In 1756 Schuyler was elected to the Albany common council for the first ward. In 1768 he was elected to the New York General Assembly.

Philip Schuyler was known as a leader of the opposition to British rule, and in May of 1775, he was a delegate to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. During his time in Philadelphia, he worked with George Washington to draw up the army’s rules and regulations.

In June of 1775, Schuyler was appointed as one of four Major Generals by the Continental Congress.

After the war, Schuyler returned to Schuylerville to rebuild his home and expand his estate by tens of thousands of acres. He added slaves, tenant farmers, mills for flour and lumber.

In the 21 Century, the Major General has become a controversial historical figure for his owning of slaves.

In June of 2020, after the death of George Floyd, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan ordered the removal of his bronze statue.

At this time, his statue still rests atop a large marble plinth, but plans are in the works to have the statue removed and donated to a museum.