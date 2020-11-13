History in Bronze: New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Capital Plaza is home to numerous memorials honoring fallen New Yorkers. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial sits in the northeast corner of the Plaza just under The Egg.

The Fallen Firefighters Memorial is surrounded by Norway maple trees.

The ten-foot-tall statue shows two firefighters in 1960’s turn out gear coming to the aid of an injured comrade, helping him to safety. The statue’s dedication was in 1998, with the wall of names behind it being dedicated a year later.

“Because of the danger and the risk they face, firefighters must be willing, each time they go out, to make the supreme sacrifice. Their families must also be prepared, as much as one can be prepared, to never see them alive again,” remarked then-Governor George E. Pakaki at the memorial’s dedication in 1998. “A memorial to commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of such a vital service to our communities is the very least New York State can do.”

Governor Pataki’s father was a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years, and the Governor has a special attachment to the memorial.

The ten-foot tall statue shows two firefighters helping another escape from a wall of death.

The statue is the work of sculpture Robert Eccleston of Schuyler Falls and was cast at the Tallix Foundry in Beacon, New York. The granite pedestal the figures rest on is centered on a large red Maltese Cross. Firefighters see the cross as a symbol of protection.

The 54′ long 15′ high wall has the name of every man and woman firefighter that has perished in the line of duty since 1811.