History in Bronze: Hudson’s Lady Liberty

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The City of Hudson has its own Lady Liberty. She has sat on the corner of Columbia and Green Street since 1986, the same year as New York Harbor’s Statue of Liberty celebrated her centennial.

That year Michael Black, an immigrant from England, took his historic restoration business to the next level. Black was never satisfied with the professional paints he used in his restoration work and began to make his own, which led to opening his paint store in a 1920s Colonial Revival style home.

Where the statue sits now used to be the old Gohl grocery store. The Victorian home that housed Gohl’s was torn down. Black bought that property and put up Lady Liberty.

The fiberglass statue sit on the corner of Columbia and Green Street in the city of Hundson.

Black took inspiration for the name of Liberty Paints from the county’s name, Columbia. The Goddess Columbia was the female personification of our nation and of liberty itself. The Statue of Liberty supplanted Columbia when she was dedicated in October 1886.

“The county was named Columbia,” said Michael Black, “but there was a Columbia Auto Parts and Columbia Travel, so the next adaptation was liberty.”

On a trip through Connecticut, he saw a Statue of Liberty and decided to use that iconic image in front of his store. Black found a fiberglass statue maker in Manhattan and brought one to Hudson.

Black built the base, installed the light, and used a car-based paint to add the weathered look that has lasted for 35 years of sun, snow, and rain with no touch-ups.

“There is enough of a memory of the paint store having been there that it still has that identity,” said Black. “But beyond that, it’s this national allegorical icon, and as we go through stormy times in this country, I like the idea of presenting that ideal.”