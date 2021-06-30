Saratoga’s Historic West Side tour on July 4th

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is having a tour of the Historic West Side on July 4 at 10:30 a.m.

The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and requires walking and standing on varied terrain. Tours will be limited to thirty people and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost per tour is $15 for SSPF members and $20 for non-members.

George DeMers will lead guests through the restored West Side to learn about Saratoga’s Irish and Italian immigrants as well as the black community who helped shape the district. The tour meets at the entrance of Gideon Putnam Burying Ground located on South Franklin Street.