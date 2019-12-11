Historic Pittsfield dam has been breached

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)—Known as the Tel-Electric Dam for the music company that was located there in the early 20th Century, the large structure has been slated for removal for nearly 20 years.

Work on the cofferdam at the Old Mill St. Dam site.

In recent years the damn has fallen into disrepair and no longer is in useful condition. The removal of the dam will cost about $3.8 million and involves local, state and federal governments. It’s planned to be finished in the spring of 2020. Once the project is finished 5 miles of the west branch of the Housatonic River will be reconnected.

Local, state, and federal officials were on hand to answer questions and give tours of the Tel-Electric dam deconstruction Wednesday.



The dam was breached back in November and work has begun on the cofferdam so the sediments contaminated with years of pollutants can be removed.

SumCo Eco-Contracting of Peabody, Mass got the contract to do the demolition. Rain delays have slowed the project but it said to be finished by June.