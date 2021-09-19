Historic items, including belongings of legendary musician, sold at local auction

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)– For Joe Mazzone, antiques are his passion.

“All the history and world history, American history. It’s great. It’s another high that you’re on when you get a piece out of a house,” explained Mazzone.

Today, he auctioned off many historic pieces including military items such as a bomber jacket, typewriters, a Victorian mirror, and even a Xanadu boat built by hand in the 1950s. There is a little bit of everything up for sale at Mazzone Auction Service. Customers were happy to attend the event in-person.

“We are always looking for interesting things,” said Andy Morrow, who attended the event. “We have several collections at home.”

One of the most interesting pieces being auctioned today was a pistol that once belonged to legendary musician, Benny Goodman.

“He used to entertain the troops,” said Mazzone. “After the war, the military gave it to him as a gift. With paper work to prove it.”

As with any auction, customers tried their best to out bid one another. Many were happy with their purchases. Some of the items sold for over 1,000 dollars. Mazzone plans on holding another auction in late October.