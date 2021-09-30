Historic Glens Falls building passes to new owner with local footprint

The Heritage Apartments building at 425 Glen Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: City of Glens Falls)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Currently, the four-story building at 425 Glen St. houses 92 apartment units. But that’s just the latest part of the story for the historic structure.

As of this week, that story gets a bit longer. The Heritage Apartments building, on Glen Street between intersections with Goodwin and Union, was sold this week to Staghorn Property Management, a local company with a hand in several city buildings.

Staghorn bought the complex for $6.3 million, according to information from the Albany Business Review.

Staghorn Property Management did not return NEWS10 requests for comment on Wednesday or Thursday, but list the building’s address in the company website with a new name, “District 425,” as well as a new logo.

Staghorn also manages Bemis Place, at 7-9 Sherman Ave.; Argent Place, down the street at 17 Sherman Ave.; and Glen Place, at 453 Glen St. Online, the company identifies itself as specializing in repurposing vintage properties.

The apartment building that has become their latest acquisition wasn’t always comprised of homes.

As chronicled by information from the city of Glens Falls, 425 Glen St. lived its first life as the former home of Glens Falls High School, starting in 1906 after local architect Ephraim B. Potter finished construction the year prior.

Even then, it would grow over time. In the 1920s, more was added to the building’s rear end, allowing a junior high wing to begin use.

That wing would eventually take over the building in 1952, when the senior high school moved to Quade Street; where the rest of school operations would follow in the 1980s.

Since then, the building has been entered in the National Register of Historic Places.