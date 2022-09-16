DPW Commissioner Jason Golub and DPW Sign and Art Technician Phil Steffen at the installation of the Morrissey Fountain in Congress Park.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) commissioner Jason Golub announced that the Morrissey Fountain has been repaired and installed in Congress Park. This is the third time the fountain has needed repairs.

The historic fountain needed many repairs after being knocked over in the early morning of May 15. Golub states, “DPW cares for our historic landmarks, and when vandalism occurs the team works tirelessly to repair any damage so that these treasures can be enjoyed. I want to credit the DPW workforce who took great care in repairing and installing the Morrissey Fountain back in Congress Park.” The fountain is now restored and installed in its rightful place in Congress Park.

DPW workforce installing Morrissey Fountain

The fountain was vandalized in 2013, 2018 and now in 2022. DPW has fixed the fountain each time so it can remain in Congress Park for the public to enjoy.