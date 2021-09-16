Hispanic Heritage children’s parade of lanterns at UAlbany Campus

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Hispanic Heritage Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 17, Castle Island Bilingual Montessori School will celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage month with a lantern parade,’ Desfile de Faroles.’

Albany’s independent Spanish immersion elementary is hosting a cultural family & community event which will step off the school entrance at Bradford Street and follow a sidewalk route to UAlbany Downtown Campus.

There will be a short program at 3:15 p.m., in front of Hawley Hall, to celebrate the Independence day of Mexico and five Central American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua! The children’s song, “Las Repúblicas Hermanas.”

For further information contact Diane Nickerson, School Founder & Director (518) 533-9838 or email: diane@castleislandmontessori.org.

