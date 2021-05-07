Hikers will have more land to explore in the Adirondack Park

NYS announced that they have purchased more than 1,000 acres of land near Johnsburg. This is a map of the area.

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York has acquired 1,263 acres of land in the Town of Johnsburg in the Adirondack Park. The new land includes Huckleberry Mountain which offers spectacular cliffs on the ridge’s south and southwest face.

The land was bought from the Open Space Institute by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for $770,000. The purchasing funds came from the State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

The newly protected land adjoins Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, which includes Crane Mountain, a popular, publicly accessible mountain peak that also provides access to exceptional cliffs for climbers.

The Huckleberry Mountain parcel contains a wide range of wildlife habitats, including a high-quality cold-water stream, Crystal Brook, that is excellent for brook trout, cliff faces that are a preferred nesting place for the endangered peregrine falcon, and a wetland complex home to an active heron rookery.

The Huckleberry Mountain property was a priority acquisition under the New York State Open Space Conservation Plan and the Wilcox Lake Wild Forest Management Plan. DEC will manage this parcel and is developing a plan to determine the best use for the trails and recreational access for Huckleberry Mountain.