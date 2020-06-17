Hiker Rescued on Long Trail

Crews prepare to rescue a hiker from the Long Trail in Bennington County, Vermont, on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020.

BENNINGTON, VT (NEWS 10) – New York and Vermont rescue crews worked together to rescue a hiker after a medical event on the Long Trail.

The incident happened shortly after noon on June 16. It took several hours for crews to locate the subject due to unclear initial reports. They were able to get the injured hiker aboard the rescue helicopter around 7 PM.

The victim was identified as Alden Summers Jones of Bennington. He was taken to to the hospital in Bennington, where he was treated and later transported to Albany Medical Center. We will update this article when we learn about his current status.