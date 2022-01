FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Friday that they recovered the body of Timothy Gillen, 55, of Peekskill from the bottom of Shelving Rock Falls in Fort Ann. Police were called to the area after a group of hikers said they saw a body at the bottom of a cliff.

Police believe Gillen was hiking when he fell to his death. They do not believe there was anything suspicious about his death. The incident remains under investigation.