Highmark Blue Shield distributes 4,000 hand sanitizers, masks to local health departments

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York distributed more than 4,000 hand sanitizers, 4,000 pens and hundreds of face masks to Albany, Rensselaer and Schenectady County Departments of Health for their upcoming vaccine clinics.

The local health plan also distributed thousands of personal protective equipment kits to local schools, community centers, municipalities, and small businesses.

“As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, it’s important to us to continue finding new ways to support the health and safety of our community,” said Keith Dolan, Regional Executive, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. “Getting vaccinated is our community’s best defense against COVID-19— this is one of the ways we’re proud to support our local health departments in encouraging individuals and families to sign up to get vaccinated today.”

