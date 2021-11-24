Highest-rated steakhouses in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Albany on Tripadvisor.
5. Texas de Brazil
- Rating: 4 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road Spc E-111
4. Texas Roadhouse
- Rating: 4 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 105 Wolf Road Suite B
3. The Barnsider Restaurant
- Rating: 4 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 480 Sand Creek Road
2. Black & Blue Steak and Crab
- Rating: 4 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1470 Western Avenue
1. 677 Prime
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (452 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 677 Broadway