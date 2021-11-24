Highest-rated steakhouses in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — They say the college years are the best of your life. They shape the way you see the world, the passions you wish to pursue, and the person you hope to be. But much more than an emotional, personal, and professional starting point, college is a significant financial investment.

In the last 10 years, the cost of college has gone up by more than 25%, according to CNBC. For the 2019 academic year, private colleges cost an average of $48,510 per year, and public ones cost $21,370. After four years, and in many cases five to six years, that cost can stack up significantly, so you’re going to want to ensure that you’re putting your dollars into an institution that is going to make it worth your while. Those who have a bachelor’s degree earn about $32,000 more annually than those without, reports the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities. But some colleges have a higher return on investment than others.