Highest-rated restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Albany using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots. Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

30. Tanpopo Ramen and Sake Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 893 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-1306

29. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 105 Wolf Rd Ste B Suite B, Albany, NY 12205

28. Wellington’s

– Rating: 4 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 144 State St, Albany, NY 12207-1605

27. Cafe Capriccio

– Rating: 4 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 49 Grand St, Albany, NY 12207-1409

26. Rain

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 259 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1159

25. The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

– Rating: 4 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 79 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2293

24. 110 Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368

23. The Standard Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368

22. Sweet Basil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 370 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1622

21. Sushi Tei Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 Western Ave Cosimo’s Plaza, Albany, NY 12203-4650

20. Mcgeary’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4 Clinton Sq, Albany, NY 12207-2201

19. Cafe Madison

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1108 Madison Ave Ste 1, Albany, NY 12208-2276

18. Druthers Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1053 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204-2505

17. Jack’s Oyster House

– Rating: 4 / 5 (522 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 42-44 State Street, Albany, NY 12207-2804

16. City Line Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203

15. Warehouse Grill & BBQ

– Rating: 4 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 219 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1114

14. The City Beer Hall

– Rating: 4 / 5 (249 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Gastropub, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 42 Howard St, Albany, NY 12207-1608

13. Lanie’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 471 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211-1583

12. Albany Pump Station CH Evans Brewing Co.

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (927 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 19 Quackenbush Sq, Albany, NY 12207-2311

11. Barcelona Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1192 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3315

10. MezzaNotte

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2026 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-5096

9. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1470 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3538

8. Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1553 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5044

7. New World Bistro Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (715 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1627

6. Caffe Italia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 662 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-1645

5. Yono’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indonesian, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 25 Chapel St, Albany, NY 12210-2733

4. Grappa ’72 Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 818 Central Ave Ste 11, Albany, NY 12206-1543

3. 677 Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (452 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 677 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2998

2. Athos Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (737 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1814 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4602

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 182 Washington Avenue