ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Albany that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#22. Denny’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 114 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Capital Buffet

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Address: 145 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1125

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Scubber’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Address: 186 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Ocean Palace

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 68 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-3002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Paesans Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 1785 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Paesan’s Pizza & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Parivar Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

– Address: 1275 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Little Anthony’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Mr PIO PIO

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

– Address: 160 Quail St, Albany, NY 12203-1204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Oaxaquena Triqui

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

– Address: 77 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2519

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Betty Boops Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 115 Philip Street, Albany, NY 12202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Colonie Diner

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1890 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4223

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Fujiya Ramen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Address: 301 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2508

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Ria’s Bistro

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Address: 113 State St, Albany, NY 12207-1652

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. DiBella’s Subs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1235 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Andy & Sons Importing Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

– Address: 256 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1754

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Taiwan Noodle

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Taiwanese

– Address: 218 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2643

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Pho Yum Vietnamese Noodle Soup

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 1558 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5055

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Ted’s Fish Fry

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Address: 203 Wolf Rd # 1, Albany, NY 12205-1124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Pearl Street Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 40 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2847

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Jack’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 547 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2214

– Read more on Tripadvisor

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.