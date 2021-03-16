Highest-paying jobs in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area

ALBANY, N.Y. (Stacker) — The data aggregator Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Albany, the annual mean wage is $55,860, or 4.4% higher than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $281,570. Check out the 50 highest-paying jobs below:
50. Mechanical engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $98,070
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
49. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $98,100
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
48. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $98,860
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,160
– Employment: 13,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)
47. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $100,210
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,450
– Employment: 6,060
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,770)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($128,250)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($122,500)
46. Nuclear engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $101,510
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,700
– Employment: 15,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)
45. Personal financial advisors
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $101,690
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
44. Industrial engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $102,190
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
43. Purchasing managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $102,610
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
42. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $103,860
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
41. Law teachers, postsecondary
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $104,360
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,950
– Employment: 16,180
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tallahassee, FL ($174,030)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($168,420)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($155,710)
40. Computer hardware engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $104,720
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
39. Nurse practitioners
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $105,300
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
38. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $105,450
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
37. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $105,810
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
36. Civil engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $106,730
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– Employment: 310,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
35. Computer network architects
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
34. Human resources managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $107,980
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
33. Political science teachers, postsecondary
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $108,140
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,290
– Employment: 15,750
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($155,410)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($142,680)
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($136,460)
32. Electrical engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $109,560
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
31. Computer and information research scientists
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $110,570
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,460
– Employment: 30,780
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
— Boulder, CO ($147,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
30. Sales engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $110,950
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
29. Chemical engineers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $111,570
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
— Midland, TX ($152,170)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
28. Physics teachers, postsecondary
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $111,850
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,110
– Employment: 13,780
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,240)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,430)
— Rochester, NY ($144,220)
27. Medical and health services managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $113,990
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
26. Physician assistants
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $114,730
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
25. Lawyers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $115,710
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $116,490
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
23. Veterinarians
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $117,690
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
22. Training and development managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $123,550
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
21. General and operations managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $124,440
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
20. Pharmacists
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $125,880
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
19. Education administrators, postsecondary
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $136,660
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
18. Optometrists
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $137,760
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
17. Industrial production managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $138,300
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
16. Financial managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $139,080
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
15. Computer and information systems managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $139,520
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
14. Actuaries
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $141,270
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,970
– Employment: 22,260
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)
13. Sales managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $143,220
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
12. Marketing managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $144,650
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
11. Chief executives
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $145,440
– #260 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
10. Podiatrists
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $145,560
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
9. Natural sciences managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $146,330
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
8. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $149,900
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
7. Advertising and promotions managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $152,260
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,890
– Employment: 25,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($200,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
6. Architectural and engineering managers
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $162,120
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
5. Dentists, general
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $188,850
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
4. Family medicine physicians
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $227,550
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
3. Psychiatrists
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $248,600
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
2. General internal medicine physicians
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $268,410
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
1. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
– Annual mean salary: $281,570
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $233,610
– Employment: 18,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
— Akron, OH ($282,650)
— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)