Highest-paying jobs in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area

ALBANY, N.Y. (Stacker) — The data aggregator Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Albany, the annual mean wage is $55,860, or 4.4% higher than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $281,570. Check out the 50 highest-paying jobs below:

50. Mechanical engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $98,070

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

49. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $98,100

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

48. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $98,860

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,160

– Employment: 13,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)

47. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $100,210

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,450

– Employment: 6,060

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($128,250)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($122,500)

46. Nuclear engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $101,510

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,700

– Employment: 15,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)

45. Personal financial advisors

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $101,690

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

44. Industrial engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $102,190

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

43. Purchasing managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $102,610

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

42. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $103,860

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

41. Law teachers, postsecondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $104,360

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,950

– Employment: 16,180

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($174,030)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($168,420)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($155,710)

40. Computer hardware engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $104,720

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

39. Nurse practitioners

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $105,300

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

38. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $105,450

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

37. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $105,810

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

36. Civil engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $106,730

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

35. Computer network architects

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

34. Human resources managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $107,980

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

33. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $108,140

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,290

– Employment: 15,750

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($155,410)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($142,680)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($136,460)

32. Electrical engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $109,560

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

31. Computer and information research scientists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $110,570

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,460

– Employment: 30,780

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

— Boulder, CO ($147,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

30. Sales engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $110,950

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

29. Chemical engineers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $111,570

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

28. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $111,850

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,110

– Employment: 13,780

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,240)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,430)

— Rochester, NY ($144,220)

27. Medical and health services managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $113,990

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

26. Physician assistants

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $114,730

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

25. Lawyers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $115,710

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $116,490

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

23. Veterinarians

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $117,690

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

22. Training and development managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $123,550

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

21. General and operations managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $124,440

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

20. Pharmacists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $125,880

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

19. Education administrators, postsecondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $136,660

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

18. Optometrists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $137,760

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

17. Industrial production managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $138,300

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

16. Financial managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $139,080

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

15. Computer and information systems managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $139,520

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

14. Actuaries

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $141,270

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,970

– Employment: 22,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)

13. Sales managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $143,220

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

12. Marketing managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $144,650

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

11. Chief executives

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $145,440

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

10. Podiatrists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $145,560

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

9. Natural sciences managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $146,330

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

8. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $149,900

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

7. Advertising and promotions managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $152,260

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,890

– Employment: 25,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($200,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

6. Architectural and engineering managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $162,120

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

5. Dentists, general

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $188,850

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

4. Family medicine physicians

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $227,550

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

3. Psychiatrists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $248,600

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

2. General internal medicine physicians

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $268,410

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $281,570

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $233,610

– Employment: 18,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

— Akron, OH ($282,650)

— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)