ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) – From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Albany that don’t require a college degree.

#49 (tie). Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $60,950

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#49 (tie). Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $60,950

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#48. Brokerage clerks

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $61,030

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

#47. Bailiffs

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $61,350

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,570)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($72,160)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($71,400)

– Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.

#46. Tool and die makers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $62,370

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,520

– Employment: 61,190

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flint, MI ($74,390)

— New Haven, CT ($73,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

– Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.

#45. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $62,420

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#44. Real estate sales agents

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $62,480

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy or sell the property for clients. Perform duties such as studying property listings, interviewing prospective clients, accompanying clients to property sites, discussing conditions of sale, and drawing up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyers.

#43. Tile and stone setters

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $63,630

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,490

– Employment: 38,150

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($78,200)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($69,740)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($63,630)

– Job description: Apply hard tile, stone, and comparable materials to walls, floors, ceilings, countertops, and roof decks.

#42. Electricians

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $63,670

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#41. Surveying and mapping technicians

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $64,270

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

#40. Tax preparers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $64,410

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

#39. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $65,320

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

Job Description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#38. Advertising sales agents

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $65,470

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#37. Roofers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,010

– Employment: 128,680

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($82,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($71,520)

— Trenton, NJ ($71,260)

– Job description: Cover roofs of structures with shingles, slate, asphalt, aluminum, wood, or related materials. May spray roofs, sidings, and walls with material to bind, seal, insulate, or soundproof sections of structures.

#36. Structural iron and steel workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $66,240

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#35. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

Annual mean salary: $66,460

#107 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,470



National

Annual mean salary: $70,490

Employment: 977,070

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

Boulder, CO ($94,870)

Job Description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#34. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $66,650

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,740

– Employment: 16,720

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($70,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($70,190)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($69,690)

– Job description: Apply blocks, strips, or sheets of shock-absorbing, sound-deadening, or decorative coverings to floors.

#33. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $67,170

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#32. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– Employment: 195,580

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($86,370)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,730)

— Rockford, IL ($78,320)

– Job description: Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Align forms for sidewalks, curbs, or gutters; patch voids; and use saws to cut expansion joints.

#31. Boilermakers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,080

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#30. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,090

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

#29. Private detectives and investigators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,500

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

#28. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $70,040

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#27. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $70,600

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#26. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $71,260

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#25. Construction and building inspectors

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $71,850

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#24. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $72,250

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with an automotive repair shop on repair costs.

#23. Chemical plant and system operators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $72,970

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#22. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $74,230

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#21. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $74,960

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $75,260

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#19. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $75,930

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#18. Fire inspectors and investigators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $76,510

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine the cause of fires and explosions.

#17. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $77,700

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety, and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#16. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $79,040

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#15. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $79,650

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#14. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $79,890

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#13. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#12. Transportation inspectors

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $83,520

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#11. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $89,510

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#10. Power plant operators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $89,600

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#9. Detectives and criminal investigators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $90,660

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#8. Insurance sales agents

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $90,690

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $91,860

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#6. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $94,160

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $95,130

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $99,560

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy-duty transmission towers.

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $103,600

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $104,810

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of the police force.

#1. Lodging managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $108,990

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.