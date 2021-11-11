Highest paying jobs in Albany that require a bachelor’s degree

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelor’s in Albany using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Csomos Attila // Shutterstock

#50. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, and oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $80,430

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,110

– Employment: 27,890

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#49. Computer programmers

Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $80,460

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#48. Zoologists and wildlife biologists

Study the origins, behavior, diseases, genetics, and life processes of animals and wildlife. May specialize in wildlife research and management. May collect and analyze biological data to determine the environmental effects of present and potential use of land and water habitats.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $80,820

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 17,200

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#47. Social and community service managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $81,780

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#46. Credit analysts

Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decision-making.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $82,770

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,170

– Employment: 72,090

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

aslysun // Shutterstock

#45. Chemists

Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $82,880

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– Employment: 82,940

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Toa55 // Shutterstock

#44. Landscape architects

Plan and design land areas for projects such as parks and other recreational facilities, airports, highways, hospitals, schools, land subdivisions, and commercial, industrial, and residential sites.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $83,400

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,440

– Employment: 20,730

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#43. Loan officers

Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $83,800

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#42. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $83,990

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,330

– Employment: 23,780

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#41. Network and computer systems administrators

Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $85,220

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#40. Computer systems analysts

Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $86,140

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#39. Environmental engineers

Research, design, plan, or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines. Work may include waste treatment, site remediation, or pollution control technology.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $87,440

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,890

– Employment: 50,260

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

FrameStockFootages // Shutterstock

#38. Special effects artists and animators

Create special effects or animations using film, video, computers, or other electronic tools and media for use in products, such as computer games, movies, music videos, and commercials.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $87,810

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,080

– Employment: 26,460

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Getty Images

#37. Materials engineers

Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 24,740

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#36. Materials scientists

Research and study the structures and chemical properties of various natural and synthetic or composite materials, including metals, alloys, rubber, ceramics, semiconductors, polymers, and glass. Determine ways to strengthen or combine materials or develop new materials with new or specific properties for use in a variety of products and applications. Includes glass scientists, ceramic scientists, metallurgical scientists, and polymer scientists.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $89,880

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,450

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#35. Database administrators and architects

Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $91,200

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#34. Legislators

Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $92,580

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,560

– Employment: 51,290

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

U.S. Department of State // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Atmospheric and space scientists

Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require detailed knowledge of meteorology.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#32. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $96,330

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#31. Art directors

Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $98,500

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

USACE NY // Flickr

#30. Construction managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $98,920

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#29. Architects, except landscape and naval

Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $99,510

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 103,900

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#28. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $99,990

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#27. Purchasing managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $100,790

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

EU2017EE // Flickr

#26. Information security analysts

Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $101,200

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

IBM Research // Flickr

#25. Computer network architects

Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $102,150

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#24. Mechanical engineers

Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $102,520

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Industrial engineers

Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#22. Civil engineers

Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $103,710

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#21. Computer hardware engineers

Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $105,290

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#20. Chemical engineers

Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $106,600

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#19. Human resources managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $106,720

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Personal financial advisors

Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $108,960

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#17. Electrical engineers

Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $109,670

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#16. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Apply knowledge of engineering, biology, chemistry, computer science, and biomechanical principles to the design, development, and evaluation of biological, agricultural, and health systems and products, such as artificial organs, prostheses, instrumentation, medical information systems, and health management and care delivery systems.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $114,590

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,340

– Employment: 18,660

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Medical and health services managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $116,290

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#14. Sales engineers

Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $116,420

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#13. Training and development managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $118,820

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

BDUK fibre // flickr

#12. Electronics engineers, except computer

Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $119,060

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Pixabay

#11. General and operations managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $123,360

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

dokurose // Shutterstock

#10. Actuaries

Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $130,370

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Pixabay

#9. Advertising and promotions managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $135,780

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#8. Financial managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $138,120

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#7. Industrial production managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $139,140

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

NTNU // Flickr

#6. Natural sciences managers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $140,000

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $140,900

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#4. Marketing managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Canva

#3. Sales managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $143,480

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#2. Chief executives

Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $155,870

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Pixabay

#1. Architectural and engineering managers

Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

– Annual mean salary: $174,090

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree