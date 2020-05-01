Live Now
Gov. Cuomo daily announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Highest ever level of microplastics on seafloor

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — It is a staggering number, 1.9 million, that is how many pieces of microplastics researchers say are in a single square meter of ocean floor.

It is the highest concentration ever found on the floor of the sea.

Microplastics, small pieces of plastic in products like glitter, exfoliants, and detergents, post critical environmental dangers. They are mainly composed of fibers from textiles and clothing not filtered out in waste water treatment plants.

The lead author of the study says his team was “shocked” by the discovery, he says “garbage patches” of bottles, bags and straws often seen floating on the surface of the water is “the tip of the iceberg.”

Microplastics can be ingested by microorganisms and pass up the food chain.

According to research spearheaded by the University of Manchester, the accumulation of floating plastics accounts for less than 1% of the ten million tons of plastic that enter the world’s oceans each year.

The missing 99% is thought to accumulate in the deep ocean. The study was published Thursday in the Journal Science.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak