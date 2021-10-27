Higher delivery rates proposed by National Grid, public comment period Nov. 3

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- National Grid proposed increases to electric and gas delivery from 2022 through 2024. The New York State Public Service Commission said the proposal would raise delivery rates 5.2% for electric and 5.6% for gas over the three years.

The estimated cost to National Grid customers would be higher. Those who use 600 kilowatts of electricity a month would see an increase of between 6.24-6.72% based on location, and the estimated cost for customers who use 82 therms a month of gas would be 8.41% at the end of the three years, the Commission said.

Heating bills are expected to be $155 higher this year. Recently, National Grid Spokesperson, Jared Paventi told a NEWS10 sister station the reason is because of a natural gas shortage globally. The United Kingdom company made $18.8 billion in sales and a profit of $1.9 billion in 2020, according to Forbes.

Public hearing information (online)

  • Wednesday, November 3 at 1 p.m.
  • Access: www.webex.com 
  • Event number: 2333 739 2921
  • Password: Nov3-1pm

Public hearing information (telephone)

  • Wednesday, November 3 at 6 p.m.
  • Phone-only access: (518) 549-0500
  • Access code: 2333 739 2921 

People interested in making a public statement must pre-register online or by phone at (800) 342-3330 by November 2 at 3 p.m. Comments can also be emailed to the Secretary to the Commission at secretary@dps.ny.gov or mailed to the Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.

Emailed or mailed comments should refer to “Case 20-E-0380 – National Grid” for electric service or “Case 20-G-0381 – National Grid” for gas service.

There is also a toll-free Opinion Line (800)335-2120 that can receive calls 24 hours a day. Calls will be summarized and sent to the Department of Public Service Commission.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19