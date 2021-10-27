Higher delivery rates proposed by National Grid, public comment period Nov. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- National Grid proposed increases to electric and gas delivery from 2022 through 2024. The New York State Public Service Commission said the proposal would raise delivery rates 5.2% for electric and 5.6% for gas over the three years.

The estimated cost to National Grid customers would be higher. Those who use 600 kilowatts of electricity a month would see an increase of between 6.24-6.72% based on location, and the estimated cost for customers who use 82 therms a month of gas would be 8.41% at the end of the three years, the Commission said.

Heating bills are expected to be $155 higher this year. Recently, National Grid Spokesperson, Jared Paventi told a NEWS10 sister station the reason is because of a natural gas shortage globally. The United Kingdom company made $18.8 billion in sales and a profit of $1.9 billion in 2020, according to Forbes.

Public hearing information (online)

Wednesday, November 3 at 1 p.m.

Access: www.webex.com

Event number: 2333 739 2921

Password: Nov3-1pm

Public hearing information (telephone)

Wednesday, November 3 at 6 p.m.

Phone-only access: (518) 549-0500

Access code: 2333 739 2921

People interested in making a public statement must pre-register online or by phone at (800) 342-3330 by November 2 at 3 p.m. Comments can also be emailed to the Secretary to the Commission at secretary@dps.ny.gov or mailed to the Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.

Emailed or mailed comments should refer to “Case 20-E-0380 – National Grid” for electric service or “Case 20-G-0381 – National Grid” for gas service.

There is also a toll-free Opinion Line (800)335-2120 that can receive calls 24 hours a day. Calls will be summarized and sent to the Department of Public Service Commission.