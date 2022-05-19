CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Expanding broadband has always been a mission for upstate communities, and very soon, high-speed internet service is coming to Clifton Park.

Officials with Greenlight Networks, a Rochester based fiber-optic internet service, have made the big announcement on Thursday. By year-end 2023, Greenlight’s high-speed Internet service is expected to be available to nearly 23,000 homes in the Capital Region. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million over that timeframe in building a broadband Internet network in the area.

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett first announced that the town was working with Greenlight Networks in November of last year. Since then, the company has received the necessary approvals, secured the required agreements, and has started construction of its fiber-optic network.

“Greenlight has selected Clifton Park as its first expansion effort in the Capital Region, resulting in a significant investment in our community,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Clifton Park residents will soon have an additional option for a very important service many people use every day.”

Greenlight is partnering with Vischer Ferry Fire District in Clifton Park to host its network equipment in exchange for complimentary high-speed fiber broadband service at its stations. Construction of Greenlight’s network is well underway in the neighborhoods surrounding Station #2 on Grooms Rd. Residents in these areas are now able to place pre-orders for high-speed Internet service, which is expected to be available in the coming months.

Vischer Ferry Fire District Chairman Kevin Bowman said, “Having high-speed fiber optic service at our fire stations allows for faster, more reliable connectivity to support mission critical applications and provides the broadband connectivity needed by our first responders. We are happy to host Greenlight Network’s equipment that will also bring fiber Internet to the residents of our community.”

The construction of Greenlight’s new fiber optic network is already creating jobs and work for local contractors. Greenlight Networks has started hiring in the area, with many positions currently available on its website. By year-end 2023 the company expects to employ 25 people locally and expects to open a local office early next year.

“Bringing this technology here to Clifton Park means that we will remain at the cutting edge of high-speed internet access, especially vital since the 21st Century workplace now includes remote work and many home-based businesses. I look forward to working with Greenlight Networks as they expand here in the Capital Region,” said Pete Bardunias, Senior Vice President, Membership and Community Advancement for the Capital Region Chamber.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our high-speed fiber Internet service into the Capital Region,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks. “There is clearly a demand for competition and need in this community as thousands of Capital Region residents have visited our website and expressed interest in our faster fiber Internet Service. When we come to a market, our competitors generally respond by offering lower prices and faster service. Greenlight Networks was founded ten years ago on the belief that people want a choice for faster Internet at affordable prices and we are pleased to be able to offer that to the residents of Clifton Park and soon the surrounding areas.”

The project does not involve taxpayer dollars, however, there is a monthly fee if residents sign up for the service. Greenlight’s fiber optic network will deliver data speeds as high as 2 Gbps, with a base speed of 500 Mbps upload and download for $50 a month. Greenlight’s Internet service is five times faster and 25 percent less expensive than the incumbent cable provider, with no contracts, taxes, or hidden fees.

Clifton Park residents can visit Greenlight’s website to learn more about Greenlight’s progress in their neighborhood, sign-up and receive construction updates.

The town of Clifton Park marks the first expansion into the Capital region for Greenlight Networks, which currently offers service in the Rochester, Buffalo and Binghamton regions.