High school students designing video games for national competition

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several students in the Game Design and Implementation program at Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School program are making their own video games. They are designing and creating video games for the 2022 Games for Change (G4C) Student Challenge.

The Games for Change (G4C) Student Challenge is a national game design program and competition that invites students to create digital games about real-world issues impacting their communities. The challenge includes professional development in game-based learning for cohorts of teachers, in-school and after-school game-making courses, student game jams and workshops, mentorship from games industry professionals, and social impact Themes with digital resources provided by cause-based partners.

Andrew Rice and Ben Nelson of Mohonasen and Deondre English of Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk are among several Capital Region BOCES students designing and creating video games for the 2022 Games for Change (G4C) Student Challenge.

During a recent class, the students were working on various stages of a “city builder” game.

“We are building a game from the ground up. Deondre is an expert and he is showing me how make a grid in 2D space because we need to have plots of land in the game that can be built upon,” said Ben Nelson.

The trio are all seniors in Darryl Nunn’s class and plan futures in the video game design and/or graphic design industry.

“I have a passion for game design, graphics, art and storytelling. Everything around it. I love that we are getting the experience needed here to build a career in it,” Nelson said.

“I like that we are gaining new skills and experience that will help us in a career and I love that I get the opportunity to share what I have already learned,” added English.

The students’ game is in the very early stages. Students who win the competition earn $10,000 scholarships and other prizes.