LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the second annual Warren County Employment & Training Administration (ETA), youth summer job fair connected students at Lake George High School with employers. Nearly 300 students met with businesses from around the region to network and take applications as the busy summer season approaches.

The 2022 job fair brought more students and businesses together, building on the success of last year’s 2021 inaugural job fair event. Officials said this event is a win-win initiative that supports students’ workforce development as well as the local economy.

Participating businesses this year completed an orientation beforehand to help them be most successful at the fair. About 30 area businesses were extremely creative in their decorative tables to engage students officials said.

Area businesses like Revolution Rail Co. brought a rail bike, while Lake George Escape Campground had a knight in full armor. The top four businesses received nice prizes, which students voted for as their favorite tables.

In addition, many supporting businesses donated prizes and gift cards for students entered into a raffle, who are hired between now and May 1. Officials said ETA has also been working with other school districts around the region to see if a similar event would be beneficial at their campuses.