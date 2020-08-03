High school closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

COLONIE, N.Y. (WTEN) – Shaker High School has been closed along with its extended year program, after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The Food Service program, scheduled to take place on Monday, August 3, has also been cancelled, though officials note that the employee does not work in the Food Services department, but was part of the Extended School Year Program.

The Albany County Department of Health is working to trace people who may have had contact with the affected employee. The school is also set to undergo a deep clean.

In a statement, Superintendent D. Joseph Corr said:

“We were informed today that an employee in the Extended School Year program has tested positive for COVID-19. We are currently working closely with the Albany County Department of Health to identify the employee’s contacts at the school. The Albany County Department of Health is conducting a case investigation and will reach out to all contacts and advise on the need to quarantine and to arrange testing of those exposed.” D. Joseph Corr

Superintendent of Schools

Food will be available for pick up for those who usually use the school’s food service program. They can pick the food up at the Watervliet Elementary School from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, August 3. If you receive your food via delivery, it will still be delivered to you.

