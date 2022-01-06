Car vs garage crash on Hidley Rd in Wynantskill

Car vs garage crash on Hidley Rd, Credit to Jenn Seelig

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush PD confirmed that there was a car vs garage crash on Hidley Rd after a passing car crashed into the garage at 136 Hidley Road. Hidley Road was closed but is now open to traffic.



North Greenbush Police and Wynantskill Fire are both on scene. According to a firefighter with Wynantskill Fire Department, the accident happened from icy road conditions.

