SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning on Monday, April 25, the bridge over Camden Creek on Hickory Hill Road in the Town of Salem will be closed for an extended period of time. Washington County DPW estimates the bridge will be closed for about 12 weeks.

The detour route will utilize Camden Valley Road, CountyRoute 61, and NYS Route 313. Hickory Hill Road will be closed to all traffic except local residents between Hart Hill Road and Camden Valley Road.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.