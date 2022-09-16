Emo Night Tour DJ will be playing all your angsty favorites including My Chemical Romance (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Emo Night Tour is making a stop in Albany on September 23 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This event is for ages 18 and above.

The Emo Night Tour DJ will be playing the angsty tunes your emo heart desires all night long. The best songs from Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, and much more will be on full blast at this event. Put on your eyeliner, pull out your favorite band t-shirt and notify your old AOL friends. In the end you’ll be thanking Emo Night Tour for the memories.

The event takes place at Empire Live, 93 North Pearl Street, Albany. Tickets are available at the Empire Live website. For more information on the event, go to the Emo Night Tour Facebook.