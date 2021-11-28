Hewitt’s Garden Center’s guide for a healthy Christmas Tree

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once you find your perfect Christmas tree, it’s all about decorating and keeping it healthy until Santa comes. A local tree expert has the ultimate advice to make sure yours looks fresh through the New Year.

Peter Bowden, Spokesman for Hewitt’s Garden Centers, says the “Three F’s” for a healthy tree are: Fresh Tree, Fresh Cut, And Fresh Hot Water.

“First of all, you want to make sure that you get a fresh tree. You can do that by just taking one of the branches and kind of bending it and make sure it’s nice and supple,” Bowden told NEWS10.

“You want to make a fresh cut that exposes new bark, and that’ll be able to absorb all the moisture you need the tree to take up. And it’ll take it up very quickly once you do that.“

“And then, fresh hot water, because these trees are very cold out here. When you bring them home, pour very hot water from the tap into the tree stand, and it’ll take it up a lot quicker. And then, keep an eye on it for the first couple of days because it’s going to need a lot of water to replenish what’s lost, and then it’ll slow down. But those first couple of days, don’t let it run out of water or you’ll have to make another fresh cut and that’s kind of hard to do after it’s already decorated,” Bowden said.