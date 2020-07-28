ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) said Tuesday new applications are on hold for the Excelsior Scholarship. The New York State Division of the Budget (DOB) told News10 ABC last Wednesday that students applying for the scholarship might see a reduction in their awards due to state revenue loss from the coronavirus pandemic.
HESC said new applications will be processed pending receipt of Federal aid, held up since spring. Echoing what the DOB said, HESC said awards for current scholarship awards may also be reduced.
“Please note that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reduced state revenues and the processing of new applications is pending on Federal assistance, which has been delayed since April. Excelsior Scholarship awards may have to be reduced and/or prioritized for current recipients as provided for under the program,” HESC said.
- DEC issues drought watch for four New York regions
- As MLB grapples with virus, Gov. Cuomo invites ball clubs to play in New York
- HESC: new applications for Excelsior Scholarship on hold
- Colonie police make arrest following stabbing fight
- Albany County coronavirus update