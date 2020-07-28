HESC: new applications for Excelsior Scholarship on hold

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) said Tuesday new applications are on hold for the Excelsior Scholarship. The New York State Division of the Budget (DOB) told News10 ABC last Wednesday that students applying for the scholarship might see a reduction in their awards due to state revenue loss from the coronavirus pandemic.

HESC said new applications will be processed pending receipt of Federal aid, held up since spring. Echoing what the DOB said, HESC said awards for current scholarship awards may also be reduced.

“Please note that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reduced state revenues and the processing of new applications is pending on Federal assistance, which has been delayed since April. Excelsior Scholarship awards may have to be reduced and/or prioritized for current recipients as provided for under the program,” HESC said.