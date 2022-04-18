HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free peanut butter cups for one year—or even for life. Now through July, you can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion.

National Lover’s Day falls on April 23.

The specialty marked packages have a code or QR code that allows you to see if you’ve won. You have to register online with Reese’s at its registration page and enter the code from the wrapper or email.

You can also enter without a purchase. To receive a code via email to enter, send a three-by-five-inch card or piece of paper with your full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth, and email address by July 27 to:

Standard Group

Attn: Reese’s Lovers Game Request

500 East Oregon Road

Lititz, Pennsylvania, 17543

Other prizes include $5,000 in Visa rewards cards or a $75 Visa rewards card. The promotion comes as Hershey brings back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a limited time.