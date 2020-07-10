Herkimer man arrested for several burglaries

News
Posted: / Updated:

HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Herkimer arrested a man who is allegedly tied to a string of burglaries spanning three counties.

John Lemche III, 23, from Herkimer was arrested on June 9 for allegedly breaking into several businesses including the Covered Bridge Convenience Store in Salisbury, the Dolgeville Rod and Gun Club in Manheim, Lombardo’s Pizza Plus and Parkside in St. Johnsville, Ayers Animal Shelter in Sprakers and Kelly’s Deli in Springfield Center. 

Lemche was arraigned in the town of Herkimer Court and released on his own recognizance.  He was turned over to Montgomery County Sheriffs for process and arraignment in Montgomery County.  

The investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted by the Herkimer Village Police Department.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG