Herkimer man arrested for several burglaries

HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Herkimer arrested a man who is allegedly tied to a string of burglaries spanning three counties.

John Lemche III, 23, from Herkimer was arrested on June 9 for allegedly breaking into several businesses including the Covered Bridge Convenience Store in Salisbury, the Dolgeville Rod and Gun Club in Manheim, Lombardo’s Pizza Plus and Parkside in St. Johnsville, Ayers Animal Shelter in Sprakers and Kelly’s Deli in Springfield Center.

Lemche was arraigned in the town of Herkimer Court and released on his own recognizance. He was turned over to Montgomery County Sheriffs for process and arraignment in Montgomery County.

The investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted by the Herkimer Village Police Department.

