Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services.

The county expects to receive several shipments of home test from the state over the next several weeks. If you use an at home test kit and test positive, please contact the Herkimer County Public Health Department at 315-867-1176.

You can find out more information by following the Herkimer County Facebook page or by visiting their website at www.herkimercounty.org.