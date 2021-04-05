Herkimer County Public Health COVID-19 update

News

April 5th, 2021

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – The Herkimer County Helth Department giving a COVID-19 update on Monday.

Here is the latest numbers as of 12 p.m. 04/05/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today:5
Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)5709
Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:69
Total Hospitalized:3
Total number recovered:5540
Covid Deaths:100
  
Negative Covid-19 test results:122364
  
Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):143
Released from Mandatory Quarantine:20
  
Precautionary Quarantine:    120
Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:      60

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire