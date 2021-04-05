Herkimer County Public Health COVID-19 update

(NEWS10) – The Herkimer County Helth Department giving a COVID-19 update on Monday.
Here is the latest numbers as of 12 p.m. 04/05/2021:
|Total New Positive Cases Today:
|5
|Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)
|5709
|Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:
|69
|Total Hospitalized:
|3
|Total number recovered:
|5540
|Covid Deaths:
|100
|Negative Covid-19 test results:
|122364
|Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):
|143
|Released from Mandatory Quarantine:
|20
|Precautionary Quarantine:
|120
|Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:
|60