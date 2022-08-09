FRANKFORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A weeks-long closure will slow traffic on State Route 171 in Frankfort, starting on Monday, August 15 at 7 a.m. At that time, the road will close from Gulf Road to West Main Street so that construction crews can repair nearby retaining walls.

All construction work is weather-dependent, and the road is expected to fully reopen in early September, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said. Detours will be in place during the closure, clearly marked by signs.

Drivers are urged by NYSDOT to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled in those areas, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of your license.