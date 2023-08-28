FAIRFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were airlifted to Albany Medical Center, one with a serious head injury, after an ATV crash on Sunday in Herkimer County. The crash is under investigation.

On Sunday, around 6:46 p.m., state police responded to Top Notch Road in Fairfield. A preliminary investigation determined an Arctic Cat TRV 500 ATV with two people from Little Falls on it was headed westbound at a high rate of speed and went off the roadway.

Police say the ATV struck an embankment and both occupants were ejected from the ATV. A 23-year-old was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for a serious head injury, the other was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries.