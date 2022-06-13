ILION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that beginning June 15, Route 51 in the village of Ilion will be closed between Fourth Street and West Street to replace the Steele Creek Bridge. The closure is expected to last until mid-November.

The project began earlier this month and will replace the existing stone masonry arch bridge with a steel multi-girder bridge to enhance the safety of the bridge and reduce flooding of State Route 51 and neighboring properties, according to the DOT. Pedestrians will be accommodated on a temporary pedestrian bridge while drivers will be directed to follow a signed detour.