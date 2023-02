MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday night, the Herkimer County Humane Society posted surveillance footage they captured of a dog being abandoned in their parking lot. According to the footage, this occurred around 5:54 p.m.

After being abandoned, the dog ran straight into the roadway and was struck. They were unable to locate the dog and are asking the public to slow down in the area and to keep an eye out. The dog is likely injured and temperatures are expected to reach below zero.