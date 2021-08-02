State of emergency declared in Town of Webb after explosion levels residence on First Lake

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple 911 calls were received by the Town of Webb Police Department on Friday regarding a large explosion heard throughout the First Lake area, officials told NewsChannel 9.

A residence located at 582 Hollywood Rd., Old Forge was completely demolished and leveled from the explosion, Town of Webb police said.

According to the Town of Webb Police Chief Ronald Johnston, there were more than 100 calls to 911 after the explosion.

According to police, there were two landscapers working at the residence next door who received lacerations and bruising from the explosion. One of the injured was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

Approximately 17 homes were affected by the blast, including structural damage and broken windows on nearby homes, police said.

Investigators and experts from the State Fire Division of Homeland Security responded to the scene and worked throughout the night in an attempt to determine the cause and origin of the blast, official said. The incident is pending further investigation, however per state fire officials, the explosion and fire were likely caused by propane involvement.

Town of Webb Supervisor D. Berkstresser has declared a state of emergency within the Town of Webb to allow for the removal of floating solid debris.