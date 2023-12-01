ILION, N.Y. (WUTR) — Remington Arms, the oldest gunmaker in America, has announced that they will close their doors in March 2024. The United Mine Workers Union, which represents workers at the Ilion plant, confirmed the closing.

Eli Remington created the company in 1816, and it has operated its plant in Ilion for nearly two centuries. It has not always been smooth sailing. Twice in this century, the company went into bankruptcy. In July 2020, it was broken up in an auction.

The Roundhill Group acquired the Ilion operation, which manufactures shotguns and rifles. Roundhill operated the Ilion operation under the name of RemArms. This past summer, the union and RemArms reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.

United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts released a statement about the Ilion situation: