SCHUYLER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.

Police say that a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by Viktor Lunhu, 32, from Utica, was traveling westbound on State Route 5, when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2010 Audi A5. Lunhu was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Audi A5 was treated for minor injuries.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.