GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that took place on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts. Officers were called to the scene around 6:02 p.m. Friday, for a one-vehicle crash.

According to police, Trina Graudons, 48, of Van Hornesville was traveling north on Aney Hill Road just south of State Route 167 when she lost control of her car. Graudons went off the road, hit the end of a guide rail, became air born, and then struck a utility pole.

Graudons was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Mohawk Fire Department, German Flatts Fire Department, Van Hornesville Fire Department, the Mohawk Valley Ambulance Corps, and Mercy Flight.