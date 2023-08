HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Herkimer Police Department, there has been a recent increase in bike thefts in the Village. Residents are encouraged to lock their bikes when not in use. Residents should also photograph their bikes and record the make, model, color, and serial number.

Police have confiscated several bikes, but there have been no reported thefts. If your bike has been stolen, contact the Herkimer Police Department with a description.