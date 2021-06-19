Police arrest 3 for stealing alleged $65K+ from Remington Arms

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR/WWTI) — New York State Police report the arrest of three Herkimer County residents last week following an investigation into a fake business scheme.

Matthew J. Edwards, 43, and Rachel Geer, 38—both from Ramsen—and David E. Tabor, 49 of Poland, New York were arrested on Wednesday. The arrests followed an investigation surrounding thefts reported by executives at the firearms company Remington Arms, police say.

Authorities say the three suspects set up a fraudulent business to steal money from the company, and investigators determined that they stole over $65,000 from the Herkimer business over several months. All are charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, and fourth-degree conspiracy.