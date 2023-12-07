OLD FORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Old Forge Camping Resort will be commemorating the start of the 2023-2024 snowmobile season by presenting their 47th annual “Snodeo”. The event will be hosted at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center Pavillion and will be held from December 8 through December 10.

The weekend will feature a vintage snowmobile show and displays of new models by manufacturers Arctic Cat, Ski-Doo, Polaris and Yamaha. The event will also offer several raffles as well as food and drink vendors.

The Snodeo will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday. The grand prize raffle is set to be drawn on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center is located at 201 North Street in Old Forge. The event is free to attend and open to the public.