HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Herkimer man is facing charges for allegedly stealing numerous items from the Herkimer Lowe’s. State Police arrested Steven D. Vitalo, 29, on November 3.

Police say Vitalo did not pay for items while going through the self-checkout. The total value of items taken is $5,521. Vitalo is also accused of switching bar codes to pay significantly less for items.

Vitalo was charged with grand larceny in the third degree and falsifying business records in the second degree. He was arraigned in Herkimer Town Court and is scheduled to return on November 21.